Olivia Wilde has admitted it can be daunting directing your first film - but she is proud of herself for fulfilling her dream of stepping behind the camera for a big screen flick.
Olivia Wilde says it took ''a lot of courage'' to direct her first film.
The 35-year-old actress-and-filmaker has admitted that despite having plenty of experience of helming music videos and short films, it was a while before she finally felt confident enough to step behind the camera for her big screen directional debut 'Booksmart', which sees Will Ferrell and Adam McKay produce.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''But it takes a lot of courage to do it.
''I had to spend a lot of time paying attention and observing. It's a good way to get your feet wet.''
The 'Tron: Legacy' star was inspired by coming-of-age movies like 'The Breakfast Club' and 'Dazed and Confused' as a teenager and always dreamed of being a moviemaker.
She said: ''I just had a dream of making a film like the ones I loved and still love.
''In my teenage years, it was the generational anthems that kept me going.
''I thought, 'We need one of those for this generation. I want to help with that conversation.'''
Wilde wouldn't be without her amazing casting director Allison Jones - who has worked across movies and TV - and was able to ensemble Wilde's ''dream cast''.
She said: ''She has discovered generations of brilliant talent from 'Freaks and Greeks' to 'Superbad' to 'The Office' and now to 'Booksmart'.
''It was incredible to discover so many of these people with her and to get my dream cast.
''That's a filmmaker's absolutely fantasy.
''I'm so so lucky because these people here are the future of the entertainment industry and we're so lucky.''
Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are set to star in 'Booksmart'.
The movie tells the story of the pair's respective characters, Amy and Molly, who on the night before their high school graduation, decide they should have had more fun during their four years at school.
They decide to try to fit four years worth of fun into one epic night.
Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow and Billie Lourd are also set to appear in the movie.
Olivia has previously directed music videos for Red Hot Chili Peppers and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.
She has also produced and executive produced a number of projects.
