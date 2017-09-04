Olivia Wilde says motherhood made her change her beauty regime.

The 33-year-old actress, who has three-year-old son Otis and 10-month-old daughter Daisy with her partner Jason Sudeikis, has admitted she started to ''consider'' and alter what cosmetic products she was using when she became a parent and realised she was ''responsible'' for the health of a growing baby during her pregnancy.

When asked if her daily regime has changed since she became a mother, the 'House' star told W magazine: '' Yes, absolutely. We often don't consider what we're putting on our skin until we're responsible for growing another human. Why can't we be that thoughtful on behalf of just ourselves? I was struck by how serious the warnings were about the dangers of skincare while pregnant. Why is it okay to expose ourselves to such harmful chemicals at any point in our lives?

''I was not aware of the complete and utter lack of regulation in the American beauty industry until I met Hillary [Peterson] and Christina [Mace-Peterson] from True Botanicals. I knew the US was behind in terms of regulation, but I was not aware of just how far behind. The EU has banned more than 1300 ingredients. The US has banned 20. It is beyond shocking. It's sad.''

Olivia teamed up with the eco-friendly make-up company True Botanicals earlier this year, and the style icon feels ''lucky'' to have partnered with the label and encourage customers to use ''safer'' beauty and skincare items.

Speaking about the brand and her latest venture, she said: ''I feel lucky to be their chief brand activist, because I have the chance to introduce people to a safer way to feel beautiful.

''The efficacy is what blows me away, to be honest. I am a sucker for the incredible luxury of the products themselves, and the experience of using them (my bathroom smells like a northern Cali woodsy spa).''

However, Olivia was ''sceptical'' about using face oils to clear her bad skin, and was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

The 'Tron: Legacy' star continued: ''But I was sceptical that using face oils could actually clear acne, for example. I can swear to you that they absolutely deliver on that promise, and so much more. I feel so much more comfortable in my skin. I glow. I smell amazing. My skin is clear and dewy. And I don't need to worry about kissing my kids and getting toxic creams on their precious virgin skin. I actually use True Botanicals on their skin too! The entire household uses the shampoo, conditioner, and body moisturiser.''