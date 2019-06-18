Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm have reportedly joined the cast of 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell'.

The pair are set to join an already star studded ensemble for Clint Eastwood's upcoming drama, which features Paul Walter Hauser in the title role while Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates will play his attorney and mother respectively.

The movie follows police officer and security guard Jewell after he is wrongly accused of planting the bomb during the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The upcoming film sees Jewell as his life is transformed after the police leaked that he was a suspect in the incident.

Jewell - who found a suspicious backpack in the Olympic Park, before clearing the area and saving lives - quickly went from being considered a hero, to one of the most disliked people in the US.

According to Variety, Wilde will play real-life reporter Kathy Scruggs uncovering the event as it unfolds, while Hamm has been cast as an FBI agent investigating the bombing.

Leonardo DiCaprio was previously attached to portray Jewell, but he is no longer starring in the movie and will simply produce.

Jonah Hill was also set to star in the film, but will now join DiCaprio in a producing role.

The script has been penned by Billy Ray, who previously wrote 2013's 'Captain Phillips'.

Meanwhile, even at the age of 89, Eastwood is showing no signs of slowing down.

'The Mule' filmmaker previously insisted he doesn't have any intention to retire from the movie business, although he is planning to be more selective about his projects in the coming years.

He explained: ''Maybe I just don't want a certain volume of work, but, no, it hasn't lessened. I love what I do ... I'll probably keep on going.

''I feel good, but it depends on material. I probably wouldn't do something just because it was marginal - I have to kind of think it has some validity and has some relationship to today.''