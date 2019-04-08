Olivia Wilde was ''amazed'' by Jason Sudeikis' acting talent on their comedy 'Booksmart'.
Olivia Wilde was ''amazed'' by Jason Sudeikis' acting talent.
The 35-year-old actress was impressed by her partner's acting prowess on the set of their comedy 'Booksmart'.
She said: ''That was great. He's one of the best improvisers in the world so I knew I could cast him. He's like spinning a top and just letting it roll. It's really amazing to see him do his thing.''
And Olivia was ''nervous'' about putting something ''personal'' on the screen.
She added to People magazine: ''I was nervous, for sure, because it's nerve-racking to take something totally personal and put it in front of the world, but I feel excited. The early response has been very positive. People are enjoying themselves and that's why we did it. I want to do it again. I love directing. I'm hooked.''
Olivia previously confessed it took ''a lot of courage'' to direct her first film.
She said: ''But it takes a lot of courage to do it. I had to spend a lot of time paying attention and observing. It's a good way to get your feet wet ... I just had a dream of making a film like the ones I loved and still love. In my teenage years, it was the generational anthems that kept me going. I thought, 'We need one of those for this generation. I want to help with that conversation.'''
And she wouldn't be without her amazing casting director Allison Jones and was able to ensemble Wilde's ''dream cast''.
She said: ''She has discovered generations of brilliant talent from 'Freaks and Greeks' to 'Superbad' to 'The Office' and now to 'Booksmart'. It was incredible to discover so many of these people with her and to get my dream cast. That's a filmmaker's absolutely fantasy. I'm so so lucky because these people here are the future of the entertainment industry and we're so lucky.''
