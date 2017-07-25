Olivia Wilde has adopted a new puppy as she shared an adorable snap on her Instagram and urged her followers not to buy from pet shops.
Olivia Wilde has adopted a new puppy.
The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (24.07.17) to share an adorable snap of her new pooch Elvis, whom she has welcomed into her family alongside her husband Jason Sudeikis, and children Otis, three, and Daisy, nine months.
And Olivia used the photo to urge her followers to adopt their future pets from animal shelters rather than buying them from a pet shop, as there are ''so many animals'' in shelters who are waiting to be taken to a loving home.
The 'Tron: Legacy' actress captioned the sweet photo: ''Ladies and gentlemen, meet the heartbreaker formerly known as Maxamillion, now christened by his new human brother as Elvis Sudeikis-Wilde. 3 years young and 10 lbs of pure goodness. He's lived a pretty harrowing life so far, and we are so lucky he adopted us as his new family, so we can treat him like the king he was born to be. Thanks to @barcshelter we found the missing member of our brood. This is our second adopted furry son and we cannot recommend it enough. There are so many animals looking for homes. This little guy was next on the kill list at a shelter in Texas not too long ago! Please consider saving a dog today. #adoptdontshop #Elvishasenteredthebuilding (sic)''
Olivia and her family already have adopted dog Paco, and the brunette beauty wasted no time in sharing a snap of the pair together.
She captioned the photo: ''Rescue bros. #PacoandElvis (sic)''
The addition of a new dog to the family is no doubt set to mean more work for Olivia, who already has her hands full with her two tots, and she previously said her son Otis is like a ''drill sergeant'' to his younger sister.
She said: ''He's like a drill sergeant. I don't know who let him watch 'Full Metal Jacket', but he is so hard on her. He's really putting her through the works, it's boot camp. So she's going to come out of it really ripped and with a great attitude. But he screams!''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The critically-acclaimed Netflix original series is making its return this October.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
Check out her hilarious dance battle with Jimmy Fallon.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...