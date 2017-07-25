Olivia Wilde has adopted a new puppy.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday (24.07.17) to share an adorable snap of her new pooch Elvis, whom she has welcomed into her family alongside her husband Jason Sudeikis, and children Otis, three, and Daisy, nine months.

And Olivia used the photo to urge her followers to adopt their future pets from animal shelters rather than buying them from a pet shop, as there are ''so many animals'' in shelters who are waiting to be taken to a loving home.

The 'Tron: Legacy' actress captioned the sweet photo: ''Ladies and gentlemen, meet the heartbreaker formerly known as Maxamillion, now christened by his new human brother as Elvis Sudeikis-Wilde. 3 years young and 10 lbs of pure goodness. He's lived a pretty harrowing life so far, and we are so lucky he adopted us as his new family, so we can treat him like the king he was born to be. Thanks to @barcshelter we found the missing member of our brood. This is our second adopted furry son and we cannot recommend it enough. There are so many animals looking for homes. This little guy was next on the kill list at a shelter in Texas not too long ago! Please consider saving a dog today. #adoptdontshop #Elvishasenteredthebuilding (sic)''

Olivia and her family already have adopted dog Paco, and the brunette beauty wasted no time in sharing a snap of the pair together.

She captioned the photo: ''Rescue bros. #PacoandElvis (sic)''

The addition of a new dog to the family is no doubt set to mean more work for Olivia, who already has her hands full with her two tots, and she previously said her son Otis is like a ''drill sergeant'' to his younger sister.

She said: ''He's like a drill sergeant. I don't know who let him watch 'Full Metal Jacket', but he is so hard on her. He's really putting her through the works, it's boot camp. So she's going to come out of it really ripped and with a great attitude. But he screams!''