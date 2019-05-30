Olivia Wilde wants to direct a Marvel film.

The 35-year-old actress recently made her directorial debut with teen-comedy 'Booksmart' and she admits she ''absolutely'' would want to take control of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the future, and follow in the footsteps of Chloé Zhao who is set to helm the upcoming MCU film 'The Eternals' and Ava DuVernay who will soon begin work on DC Extended Universe movie 'The New Gods'.

In an interview with MTV International, she said: ''Totally yeah, absolutely. I think that it's exciting that now women like Ava DuVernay and Chloé Zhao are directing [comic book] films and it's exciting to think about what that will do to the franchise.

''I think it's a proud ... I'm a proud member of the movement of female directors, and I don't think there's any genre that should be off the table.''

Chloé and Ana aren't the only women working in the superhero genre with Anna Boden co-directing Marvel's first female-led stand-alone film 'Captain Marvel' and Cate Shortland set to helm the upcoming 'Black Widow' movie.

Patty Jenkins helmed DC Comics box office smash 'Wonder Woman' and has helmed hotly-anticipated sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

Marvel Studios met with as many as 70 different directors before selecting Cate to helm the eagerly awaited superhero movie and Marvel previously revealed they had always wanted a female filmmaker to helm the picture.

The film will see Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as super spy and Avengers member Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

Scarlett debuted in the role in 2010's 'Iron Man 2' and the standalone adventure is reportedly set before the events of the first 'Avengers' film.

Scarlett, 33, is reported to have pushed Cate's credentials, having been impressed with her handling of the female-led historical drama 'Lore'.