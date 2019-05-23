Olivia Palermo designed a capsule collection under Karl Lagerfeld's eponymous label.

The 33-year-old fashionista has paid tribute to the late designer - who passed away at the age of 85 in February - by unveiling the much-anticipated collaboration with the former creative director, which was announced days before the iconic dresser died.

And Palermo - who has co-designed five bespoke pieces - has revealed that she wanted to stay true to Karl's signature Parisian style, but add her own touch of ''femininity'' and ''culture''.

In a statement, Palermo said: ''Our collection focuses on universal wardrobe essentials like a leather biker jacket, white button-down shirts and tuxedo suiting.

''I wanted to play with Karl's iconic Parisian classics, and add my own touch that's eclectic and feminine. I used my travels and experiences in different cultures to inform my edit, to ensure its wearability from Paris to New York and beyond.''

The former 'City' star created a staple black leather jacket with the slogan 'Karl State of Mind' across the front, which also features the inscriptions 'Forever Karl'' and ''#KarlxOlivia'' in white, to pay homage to the legendary designer.

The Karl Lagerfeld Styled by Olivia Palermo collection aslo includes skinny-fit leather biker pants, shorts, a tailored suit, technical leggings and a sports bra.

And putting her own stamp on Lagerfeld's signature logo, Palermo has co-created T-shirts and sweatshirts that feature exclusive rhinestone designs, which represent her silhouette alongside Lagerfeld's.

The star's selection - under the label Karl Lagerfeld Styled by Olivia Palermo - will launch on June 27 2019 at Karl Lagerfeld stores and online via karl.com and oliviapalermo.com.