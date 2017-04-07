Olivia Palermo battled with a learning disability as a child.

The 31-year-old socialite - who is known for appearing in the popular American series 'The City' alongside Whitney Port - has revealed when she was growing up she had difficulty acquiring knowledge and found education ''a bit challenging''.

Speaking openly about her struggles as a child in Net-A-Porter's The Edit, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I grew up with a learning disability, so things were always a bit challenging.''

And to combat her issue the television personality tried to surround herself with a strong ''support system''.

She explained: ''I had to create my own support system.''

Olivia - who is married to 39-year-old model Johannes Huebl - isn't bothered she is recognised as a reality television star, although she wished people knew about her philanthropic and entrepreneurial projects too.

Speaking about her time on the MTV show, she said: ''It doesn't bother me. But a label should probably be somewhat accurate. I do more behind the scenes than people realize.''

Although the American star found her stint on the programme ''interesting'', she believes the show had an ''agenda'' when they were filming.

She continued: ''It was an interesting time. There is always an agenda [on reality shows], whether you are on board with it or not.''

But the fashion mogul ignores any trolls who may vocalise their lack of support for her, but it does not faze the icon.

She said: ''There is so much garbage out there. I just ignore it.''

Meanwhile, Olivia has always aspired to be the ''best role model'' for herself, as well as for her family and friends.

She explained: ''I grew up with a lot of structure. I've always wanted to be the best role model, for myself and for my parents.''