Olivia Palermo always works out in the morning.

The 31-year-old fashion icon - who is known for appearing on the popular American series 'The City' alongside Whitney Port - has admitted regardless of her busy work schedule she will always wake up early enough to squeeze in a fitness session, even if she has to be out of the door by 6am.

Speaking about her exercise regime, the golden-haired beauty told Net-A-Porter's The Edit magazine: ''If I have to leave at 6am, I'll workout before.''

And the style muse has hinted her aunt encouraged her to dress well and to buy an outfit regardless of the extortionate price tag.

Speaking fondly about her relative and the invaluable advice, the television personality said: ''My aunt has always said, 'If it's great, it's great - and it doesn't matter how much it costs.'''

Olivia - who married 39-year-old model Johannes Huebl in 2014 - believes fashion is all about ''mixing and matching'' and is suitable for ''every woman''.

She explained: ''It's about mixing and matching. Fashion is for every woman. You can see if she's into it: her eyes light up when she talks about it.''

And the American socialite loves nothing more than seeing a female dressed well when she is ambling around the streets of New York.

She said: ''I love seeing a woman looking amazing walking down the street in New York, when you can see her confidence. I just think: 'You go, girl!'''

Olivia, who was announced as the brand ambassador for the accessories label Piaget last month and stars in their Piaget Possession campaign, as revealed she is keeping busy with a lot of fashion ventures.

When asked about any future projects, she said: ''I have my hands full with the brands that I work with.''