Olivia Newton-John wants to become a grandmother.

The 'Grease' star is desperate for her 33-year-old daughter Chloe Lattanzi, whom she has with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, to get married and have children with her partner James Driskill, but is happy she has ''grandogs'' right now.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the 70-year-old actress said when asked if she would like Chloe to have children: ''I would love that, but yeah I have 'grandogs' right now.''

Chloe has been engaged to James since 2010 and, although some people have been speculating that they've already tied the knot in secret, Olivia has insisted that they're still planning their big day and have been talking about it ''for a long time.''

She said of their wedding plans: ''They're talking about it, but they've been talking about it for a long time, so I don't know when that will happen.''

Meanwhile, last year, Olivia checked herself into her own clinic - the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre - after her cancer returned and a tumour formed in her lower spine, resulting in a fractured pelvis and trouble walking.

Her recent cancer battle was the third time she's been diagnosed with the disease, but her ongoing health issues have taught her that ''every day is a gift''.

She said recently: ''Every day's a gift anyway. We don't really know how long our life is, so every day is an extra bonus for me and I'm very grateful and I intend to be here for a long time. I have much to do, still, and I'm enjoying my life.''

And she refuses to be another cancer ''statistic''.

She explained: ''I think that can be really depressing, and I'm not going to be one of those statistics. I'm going to be fine. I think you can live with cancer like you can live with other things if you take care of yourself.

''I think it taught me I'm stronger than I thought I was. Because even though you have a team around you and people are helping you, really in the end, it's up to you. Believe you can do it and to go through it.''