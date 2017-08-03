Olivia Newton-John is ''really grateful'' for the outpouring of love following her battle with cancer.

The 68-year-old singer has been battling breast cancer for the second time in recent months, and has taken to Facebook to thank her loving fans for sending her their well wishes during her difficult time.

The message came as part of a post promoting the fundraising Wellness Walk and Research Run on September 17, which the 'Grease' actress is taking part in on behalf of her foundation, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

Her Facebook post read: ''Hi Everyone!

''This year the Wellness Walk and Research Run for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre IS especially poignant and personal for me. As you may know, I am currently on my second cancer to wellness journey -- 25 years since my first one back in 1992.

''Being on this journey again has brought me closer to what every patient and their families are going through at the ONJ, and what we need to do to help support them. It makes these events and the need to raise funds for the ONJCWRC even more important now than ever as we continue to raise funds for wellness and supportive care programs. In addition, we are continuing to include research in our fundraising campaign again this year.

''I am extremely excited about the wonderful possibilities of our Research Institute. We have an ongoing program researching late relapse breast cancer, which is very promising and of course very close to my heart. The results of this research could have significant effects worldwide for women with breast cancer.

''Lastly, I am really grateful for and touched by the worldwide outpouring of love and concern for me over the last few months. Thank you. I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family, friends and my loyal fans. I ąm totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others! With your ongoing support of the ONJ and the Wellness Walk and Research Run, I know we will find a cure for cancer in my lifetime!

''Thank you for donating to help make my vision become a reality!

''Love and light, Olivia (sic)''

The post also included a link to her donations page, where she has currently received around $3,000 of her $20,000 goal.