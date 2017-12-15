Olivia Newton John has been taking medical cannabis to ease her pain during her breast cancer battle.
The 'Grease' legend was diagnosed with breast cancer in May - 25 years after recovering from the life-threatening illness - and she has been taking cannabis to help her out after her herbal medicine importer husband John Easterling introduced her to its pain-relieving qualities.
She said: ''I take a lot of natural herbs and healing remedies and also medicinal cannabis that's helped me a lot.
''Initially I had a lot of pain. I don't have pain now.
''I'm so lucky. I'm married to an amazing man who is a plant medicine expert.''
Olivia will be spending Christmas with John and her daughter Chloe, and she is hoping the 31-year-old singer will tie the knot to her fiance James Driskill next year.
Speaking on 'The Today Show', she added: ''I think next year they will get married. I hope they will. If they don't, that's fine and whatever they want. But I think they might do it.''
In September, Olivia insisted she didn't want to be a cancer ''statistic'', refusing to research the numbers who have died from the disease after being diagnosed a second time.
She said: ''I think that can be really depressing, and I'm not going to be one of those statistics. I'm going to be fine. I think you can live with cancer like you can live with other things if you take care of yourself.
''I think it taught me I'm stronger than I thought I was. Because even though you have a team around you and people are helping you, really in the end, it's up to you. Believe you can do it and to go through it.''
