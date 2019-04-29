Olivia Newton-John admits it was ''very strange'' reading rumours she had died.

The 70-year-old star - who is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer - was forced to deny claims she has passed away in January, and she has now explained why she tried to see the funny side of the situation.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, she said: ''It's a very strange feeling to read that you're dead.

''So I thought well I've got to make light of this because this is just going to continue on and get worse and worse so that's when I did the video saying the reports of my death were greatly exaggerated... I'm still here and doing great.

''I'm doing really well. In fact I just had some tests done and I'm doing great thank you... My dream is that we'll see an end to cancer in my lifetime.''

Earlier this year, the 'Grease' star dismissed the strange rumours in a video shared on Facebook as she wished her fans and followers the best for 2019.

She said at the time: ''I just want to say that the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated!

''I am doing great! I want to wish you all the happiest and healthiest 2019 that is possible. Thank you all for your incredible love and support.''

Although this is the third time Olivia has battled cancer, she recently said if there is one thing her ongoing health battles have taught her is that ''every day is a gift''.

She previously explained: ''Every day's a gift anyway. We don't really know how long our life is, so every day is an extra bonus for me and I'm very grateful and I intend to be here for a long time. I have much to do, still, and I'm enjoying my life.''