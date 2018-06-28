Olivia Newton-John has a unique bond with John Travolta because of their shared success in 'Grease'.
The pair starred opposite each other in hit movie 'Grease' and their shared success gave them a special bond, which they say they will always share for life.
She said: ''We did something life-changing, making that film. [At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We've stayed friends ever since.''
John added to People magazine: ''When you share that kind of meteoric success - and nothing has been able to exceed it - you share a bond. I've been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She's been through my getting married, having children. It's wonderful and full of shared memories.''
However, fans hoping for a 'Grease' reunion will be disappointed as Olivia previously admitted she thinks it is ''a bit late now'' for a reunion now.
She said: ''I think it's a bit late now. What would you do? Put us in a nursing home? I can't imagine that working now but you never know what someone could come up with. If there was a great idea then, of course, we would consider it, or at least I would. If John was up for it then I think I would be too but we couldn't do it without each other. Let's see what the future brings.''
It's the goo they put in their hair.It's the goo they slather on their hotrod...
