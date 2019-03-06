Olivia Newton-John's 70th birthday was ''magical'' even though she was in hospital having radiation treatment.

The 'Grease!' actress is currently battling stage 4 breast cancer - which she was first diagnosed with in 1992 and overcame again in 2013 - and, shortly before she reached the milestone age in September, she was told the pain she was suffering stemmed from a pelvis fracture, which was caused by the weakening of her bones due to the disease, and so cancelled the plans she had made in order to receive care at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

She said: ''There were all these things I was going to do for my birthday. But God had other plans.

''[But] I never say 'Why me.' I was like, 'Wow, I'm in my hospital that I'd dreamt of building for people to have rest and peace and there I was getting the best care.' It was quite magical.''

Olivia is now back at home and receiving support from her husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 33, as well as taking oral cancer medication and holistic treatments including medicinal cannabis and is growing stronger every day.

She told People magazine: ''I started on a walker, then a cane and now nothing...

''I'm feeling good, just getting stronger. [My doctor] was very happy with [my progress].''

The 'Physical' singer admitted she does have low points since being diagnosed with the incurable disease.

She said: ''Of course I had my moments, and my tears and all that. But I have a wonderful husband who supports me through those things.''

However, Olivia was upset by rumours in January that she was close to death.

She said: ''My friends were calling and believing this stuff. I had to say, 'You really think if it was that bad you wouldn't know?' ''

And it was important to her to quickly combat the speculation with a social media video.

She said: ''Those things are so stupid. Why not just go, 'Here I am, and I'm fine!' We just nipped it in the bud.''