Olivia Newton-John's daughter has quit Instagram because of cruel trolls.

31-year-old Chloe Lattanzi was upset when she was blasted for posting happy pictures of herself after her mother revealed she is suffering from breast cancer for a second time and Chloe promptly quit the picture sharing site.

She wrote: ''Some woman commented that I couldn't post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through.

''I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through.

''''I don't want my life to be public and this is the greatest struggle a daughter could go through. And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can't distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram.''

Chloe added that while her mother told her to continue as normal, she has decided to take a break from Instagram.

She said: ''My mom is fine and the one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative.

''My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother's cancer has to be everyone's business.

''You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone. And not have to deal with the world's opinions of how we deal with this. I'm going to leave my Instagram for a while. Not. Because Im ashamed that I posted a pic that wasn't to do with my mom, but because I'm angry.

''Angry that there are such incredibly insensitive a******s out there making me feel ashamed of trying to feel normal. Good bye for a while(sic).''

Olivia, 68, recently revealed that her cancer has spread to her sacrum, a bone in the lower back but she is confident that she will recover.

Olivia was previously diagnosed with breast cancer 25 years ago in 1992 and underwent a mastectomy.

And the 'Psychical' hitmaker previously said fighting cancer ''taught her compassion''.

She said: ''I am grateful for the experience because without it I would not have done many of the things I have done in my life. It's taught me compassion for those going through difficult times.''