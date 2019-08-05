Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi tackled her substance addiction ''head on'' so she could help her mother through her cancer battle.

The 70-year-old actress was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time last year, and her 33-year-old daughter - whom she has with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi - has opened up about her ''fight'' to stay sober and how she entered rehab so she could be ''happy and bright'' around her mom through her health struggles.

Appearing on TV show '60 Minutes Australia', Chloe - who has also suffered with anorexia - admitted: ''We say we all have our cancers.

''You know, mine is my battle with addiction.

''I have to keep myself sober the rest of my life and that's a fight and it takes work. And we all have our cancers.

''I'm not trying to make her struggle sound small, I'm trying to say, I think it makes it easier to deal with when you go, 'Oh yeah, everyone has a cancer.'''

On her decision to go to rehab in 2013 and her ''severe depression'', Chloe said: ''I wanted to be bright and happy and available and around for my mom when she was struggling with this and I thought I was okay but I wasn't, I was still struggling with severe depression and I faced it head on.''

The singer-and-actress added how important it is to ''deal'' with ''pain'' and admitted it has made her a ''better person''.

She added: ''There's no more running away from your pain.

''Deal with it, she needs you. I feel it's made me a much better person.''

Olivia recently admitted she isn't letting cancer hold her back, and said she is ''doing well'' despite her diagnosis.

She said: ''I'm doing well. I'm thriving! This is my world.''

The 'Grease' legend has battled cancer on-and-off since 1994.