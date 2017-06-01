Olivia Newton-John's daughter is confident the star will beat her cancer.

The 68-year-old star has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time and recently learned the life-threatening disease has spread to her sacrum, a bone in the lower back, but her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 31, is confident that a mix of natural remedies and modern medicine will be successful.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I want to thank all of you for your love and support. My mom and best friend is going to be fine. She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil! (Cannabis has scientifically proven properties to inhibit cancer cell growth) and other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this.

''Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother's quest to beat this insidious monster. We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it. Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer.

''My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time. All my love to you. And I wish you health wealth and happiness.''

Olivia was previously diagnosed with breast cancer 25 years ago in 1992 and underwent a mastectomy.

And the 'Psychical' hitmaker previously said fighting cancer ''taught her compassion''.

She said: ''I am grateful for the experience because without it I would not have done many of the things I have done in my life. It's taught me compassion for those going through difficult times.''