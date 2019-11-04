The iconic leather outfit worn by Olivia Newton-John in 'Grease' sold for over $400,000 at the weekend.

The 71-year-old actress put a number of her possessions up for auction in Beverly Hills, California, with the jacket and trousers donned in the final scenes of the movie attracting a lot of interest, leading to a final total sale price for them of $405,700, twice what was expected.

The black leather jacket itself sold for $243,200 and the matching trousers had a highest bid of $162,500.

The Julien's Auctions sale raised a total of $2.4 million, with other items under the hammer including Olivia's original script for the 1978 film as well as the pink dress she wore to the movie's premiere, which sold for $18,750, three times more then expected.

A 'Grease' poster signed by Olivia, John Travolta and other cast members was expected to sell for $1,000 but bidding ended at a staggering $64,000, while a custom Pink Ladies jacket went for $50,000 - 25 times more than its original estimate.

Although the buyers of the 500 lots were not disclosed, the 'Let's Get Physical' hitmaker asked them to send her photos of themselves with the items, as well as a personal note.

The 71-year-old singer-and-actress - who is battling breast cancer for the third time - previously described the auction as the ''real deal'' and a ''grand scale garage sale''.

She quipped last month: ''If you're a billionaire with a granddaughter who loved 'Grease', this is for you!''

Olivia donated all the money from the sale of the leather outfit, and a percentage of sales of the other items, to her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Centre.