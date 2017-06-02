Olivia Newton-John is reportedly set to star alongside her daughter in 'Sharknado 5: Global Swarming'.

The 'Grease' actress - who recently revealed she's battling cancer again - will join the latest instalment of the spoof horror franchise, which has featured tongue-in-cheek cameos from the likes of Kelly Osbourne, Billy Ray Cyrus, George R. R. Martin, Corey Taylor and many more, alongside Chloe Lattanzi.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, the mother and daughter duo will appear in the film as scientists, while the likes of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, Olympian Tom Daley, rocker Bret Michaels, and Ross Mullan - known for his stint in 'Game of Thrones' - are also lined up for roles.

The film's casting comes just days after Olivia revealed the heartbreaking news she is battling breast cancer again, which means she's been ''reluctantly'' forced to postpone her planned performances next month in the US and Canada after learning the life-threatening disease has spread to her sacrum.

The 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' singer had already pulled the first half of her 'Liv On' tour after suffering from back pain, but has now learnt that is cancer.

She has vowed to fight the disease with the help of her own Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre based in Melbourne, Australia.

The 68-year-old star will be helped by natural therapists, though she will have to undergo a ''short'' course of radiation therapy.

On her treatment plan, she said: ''I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.''