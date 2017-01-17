The Grease star was diagnosed with breast cancer on the same weekend her father died in 1992, undergoing treatment and a mastectomy shortly afterwards, and has been cancer-free ever since.

Looking back on the experience, the 68-year-old admits she is appreciative of the ordeal because it spurred her on to achieve more with her life.

"I am grateful for the experience because without it I would not have done many of the things I have done in my life," she told the Radio Times magazine. "It's taught me compassion for those going through difficult times."

She has been an advocate for breast cancer awareness for years and has donated money to cancer charities through album sales and fundraising activities, like walking the Great Wall of China.

Speaking about her thoughts ahead of mastectomy, she told the Daily Mail in 2009, "I felt complete and utter dread. One night, shortly after it had been confirmed that I needed a mastectomy, I couldn't sleep. I went downstairs, sat in the dark and felt the fear washing over me. I was convinced that the cancer had spread at top speed and was in every part of my body.

"Deep down, there was always a tiny nugget of hope inside me that said, 'You'll be OK. You'll make it,' and that little voice kept me going."