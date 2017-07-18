Olivia Newton-John is ''doing great'' as she battles breast cancer for a second time.

The 68-year-old singer's daughter Chloe Lattanzi took to social media to reveal her mother is doing well and was spending the day ''at a healing centre with lots of wild kittens''.

She wrote: ''My mamma just sent me this [video]. She's doing great! At a healing centre with lots of wild kittens! Just wanted to let you all know how well she's doing. I love you guys. We love you! #f**kcancer #fighter #winning #ilovemymom (sic)''

Olivia announced back in May that she was ''reluctantly'' having to postpone her planned performances in the US and Canada because of her breast cancer diagnosis.

A statement posted on the star's Facebook page at the time read: ''Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates. The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

''In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows. There will be no interview requests accepted at this time as Olivia's focus is on her treatment and healing. (sic)''

Since she revealed her cancer diagnosis, Olivia has received a multitude for support from her famous friends.

John Travolta - who starred alongside Olivia in 'Grease' - said: ''Olivia has always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions of people. If we all put our intentions for her to get through this - I know her so well - she will feel it, and it will support her. We love her and she loves us.''