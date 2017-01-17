Olivia Newton-John is ''grateful'' for having cancer.

The 68-year-old singer was diagnosed with breast cancer over two decades ago and whilst it was a tough time for her, she admits it ''taught her [about] compassion''.

She told Radio Times magazine: ''I am grateful for the experience because without it I would not have done many of the things I have done in my life. It's taught me compassion for those going through difficult times.''

Meanwhile, the 'Grease' star previously admitted she never felt better after having a mastectomy.

Speaking about her feelings towards the procedure, she shared: ''I felt complete and utter dread. One night, shortly after it had been confirmed that I needed a mastectomy, I couldn't sleep. I went downstairs, sat in the dark and felt the fear washing over me. I was convinced that the cancer had spread at top speed and was in every part of my body.

''For a few weeks my world was in turmoil, but then I calmed down and started to fight back mentally. Deep down, there was always a tiny nugget of hope inside me that said, 'You'll be OK. You'll make it,' and that little voice kept me going.''

And Olivia feels having a positive attitude has helped her get her health back on track.

Speaking in 2009, she added: ''After I had my treatment, I had counselling, which helped me to think about the importance of my feelings. Having cancer forced me to think deeply about myself for the first time, so it was a positive experience in that respect. I learned not to feel guilty about my successful music career ...

''I also realised you had to eat well, exercise and be happy. It sounds obvious today, but I fully credit that attitude with my good health ... Today, I still eat well, using organic food where possible. I have been a vegetarian, but I'll now have grilled chicken or fish. I believe in treating yourself, so I drink the odd glass of wine and I like chocolate. I play tennis three times a week and I get out into the fresh air every day.''