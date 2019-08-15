Olivia Newton-John is ''really healthy'', despite living with stage 4 cancer.

The 70-year-old actress insisted she is ''doing really well'' in her battle against the disease and though she's been through a ''challenging'' period, she's feeling good about her life.

She said: ''I just want everyone to know, I'm here, I'm doing great. I'm doing really well and I'm really healthy.

''It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything.

''But I am strong and I am back and I'm feeling good and loving every minute.''

And the 'Grease!' actress appreciates the ''responsibility'' she has of inspiring others who are battling similar problems.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I hear that and I'm very touched by that.

''I am positive about my life and about my journey and I hope that can touch other people [and help them to] be positive about theirs.''

The 'Physical' singer - who is battling cancer for the third time - received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday (14.08.19) and was ''so grateful'' to also be presented with a donation for her Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

She said of the accolade: ''It's such an honour, and I am so grateful to receive that amazing check for my cancer wellness centre.

''That it will help so many people with the programmes to support them going through their cancer journey.''

Olivia recently admitted she doesn't ask her doctors how long they expect she will live because she thinks it's better for her not to know.

She explained: ''If somebody tells you, you have six months to live, very possibly you will because you believe that.

''So for me, psychologically, it's better not to have any idea of what they expect or what the last person that has what you have lived, so I don't, I don't tune in.''