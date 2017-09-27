Olivia Munn has revealed 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is to be a two-part epic.

The 37-year-old actress will reprise her role as the Marvel Comics superheroine Psylocke when the sequel to 'X-Men: Apocalypse' is released in November 2018, and has let slip that producers have decided the story will be best rolled out over two movies.

Admitting she might have said too much, the brunette beauty told Collider: ''I don't know what I'm supposed to say. I'm supposed to be vague. That's my answer. I'm horrible at that.

''It's like a two parter, this movie. That's more than I've said, in general. I don't know why people have to be so secretive.''

The upcoming double header will mark Simon Kinberg's directorial debut after spending much of the 'X-Men' franchise working as a producer.

Now, the 44-year-old filmmaker - who is known for his work producing the 'Deadpool' movies - is set to be at the helm for the first time, and Olivia has revealed her excitement at working with him more closely.

She said: ''I love Simon Kinberg. He's such a visionary. We're all so close.

''Anytime that you're working on a project where everyone hangs out and they're close, it's a breeding ground for great content and a great experience. I think Simon is gonna kill it. He's gonna do such a fantastic job with it.''

Although Olivia is looking forward to reprising her part in the blockbuster franchise, it hasn't always been plain sailing, as she was left in ''so much pain'' while filming action scenes for last year's 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.

She previously admitted: ''I've been banged up and put back together. It's a weird thing to be in so much pain and yet be excited by it.''