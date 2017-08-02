Olivia Munn wears a diamond choker ''every day'' and has admitted she looks to fellow actress Cate Blanchett for style tips because she is her style icon.
Olivia Munn wears a diamond choker ''every day''.
The 37-year-old actress has revealed she cannot leave the house without wearing her Anita Ko bejewelled accessory, and she will almost always adorn the expensive item to complete her outfit.
When asked about her ultimate favourite accessory, the brunette beauty told VanityFair.com: ''Anita Ko diamond choker. I wear it almost every day.''
The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star - who portrays Psylocke in the fantasy franchise - has credited Cate Blanchett as her style icon.
When asked what celebrity fashion sense she most admires, she said: ''Cate Blanchett.''
And Olivia has revealed her favourite flaw is the bump on her nose, which her brother gave to her when she was just a child after he kicked her in the face.
Speaking about her preferred flawed body part, she explained: ''A bump on my nose from when my brother kicked me in karate at eight years old.''
Meanwhile, Olivia carries out a simplistic daily routine, which sees her rely on three items including a good night's sleep, three litres of water and a sun protecting face cream to ensure she has flawless and radiant looking skin.
Speaking previously about her beauty regime, she said: ''So when you ask what my beauty secrets are, besides Patrick [Ta] and [hairstylist] Christian [Wood], it's water, sleep, and sunscreen.''
And the American star has revealed she ''loves'' to experiment with a variety of cosmetic products and enjoys wearing ''bright and fun'' coloured make-up, although a touch of concealer, a sweep of mascara and just a little bit of lip balm is her ''go-to'' look.
She said: ''[My beauty look] was probably what I normally do: a little concealer--I like the YSL Touche Éclat --and a little blush. I did my eyebrows, chapstick, and wore my hair down. That's my go-to.
''I love playing with makeup and wearing bright and fun colours, so I kind of do that all the time.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...