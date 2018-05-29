Hollywood actress Olivia Munn has confessed she wasn't convinced she was suited to action roles until she starred in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.
Olivia Munn wasn't convinced she was suited to action roles until she starred in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.
The 37-year-old actress starred as Psylocke in the 2016 superhero film, and Olivia has admitted the experience has given her a thirst for more action roles.
Asked what attracts her to action parts, she shared: ''I really didn't realise how much I loved doing it until I actually was training for 'X-Men'.
''When I signed on for 'X-Men', I wasn't sure if I wanted to do it and I was talking to [screenwriter] Simon Kinberg, and he was like, 'This is the introduction of the character, so it's going to be a smaller part and for this movie ... '
''And I said, 'Well, that's cool as long as you could just have a fight scene.' And to me, I grew up loving her so I know that they really didn't do her justice the first time that she was introduced. And I'd watched it and I was like, 'This is stupid.' The first time I saw it, I thought, 'You have to give her more.'''
However, Olivia revealed that she didn't initially appreciate just how much hard work was needed to star in an action film.
She told Slash Film: ''I sort of didn't realise that I would have to do so much training for it until I got there and I realised that my stunt double, who's very athletic and talented, had never been a stunt double before.
''And so then, since I have a background in martial arts and gymnastics and stuff, and I cared so much about the fight scene for the character, I started training every day ... But once I did that, I was hooked. I just did all the fight scenes myself and it was so rewarding and so fun.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...