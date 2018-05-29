Olivia Munn wasn't convinced she was suited to action roles until she starred in 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.

The 37-year-old actress starred as Psylocke in the 2016 superhero film, and Olivia has admitted the experience has given her a thirst for more action roles.

Asked what attracts her to action parts, she shared: ''I really didn't realise how much I loved doing it until I actually was training for 'X-Men'.

''When I signed on for 'X-Men', I wasn't sure if I wanted to do it and I was talking to [screenwriter] Simon Kinberg, and he was like, 'This is the introduction of the character, so it's going to be a smaller part and for this movie ... '

''And I said, 'Well, that's cool as long as you could just have a fight scene.' And to me, I grew up loving her so I know that they really didn't do her justice the first time that she was introduced. And I'd watched it and I was like, 'This is stupid.' The first time I saw it, I thought, 'You have to give her more.'''

However, Olivia revealed that she didn't initially appreciate just how much hard work was needed to star in an action film.

She told Slash Film: ''I sort of didn't realise that I would have to do so much training for it until I got there and I realised that my stunt double, who's very athletic and talented, had never been a stunt double before.

''And so then, since I have a background in martial arts and gymnastics and stuff, and I cared so much about the fight scene for the character, I started training every day ... But once I did that, I was hooked. I just did all the fight scenes myself and it was so rewarding and so fun.''