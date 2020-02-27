Hollywood actress Olivia Munn is poised to headline the New York Fashion Week Style Dimension event at SXSW.
The 39-year-old actress - who has starred in films such as 'Magic Mike' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse' - will be one of the star attractions at the upcoming event, which will bring together celebrities from across the fashion, beauty and influencer spaces.
The event - which is being staged in Austin, Texas - will also feature panel discussions involving the likes of Happily Grey founder Mary Lawless Lee, Mara Beauty founder Allison McNamara and Jules Dykes, the Anisa Beauty chief of staff.
Another of the notable attendees will be Marie La France, the executive director of corporate strategy at Dash Hudson.
Meanwhile, Olivia previously named Cate Blanchett as her style icon.
The Hollywood star - who began her professional career in television journalism before becoming an actress - admitted to taking inspiration from the award-winning movie star.
Asked which celebrity she most admires when it comes to fashion, Olivia replied: ''Cate Blanchett.''
Olivia also revealed she loves to wear a diamond choker ''every day''.
The American actress admitted she cannot leave the house without wearing her Anita Ko bejewelled accessory.
Asked to name her ultimate fashion accessory, the brunette beauty - who was a correspondent on 'The Daily Show' from 2010 to 2011 - shared: ''Anita Ko diamond choker. I wear it almost every day.''
