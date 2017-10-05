Olivia Munn's dogs ''opened her eyes'' to the importance of adoption, and she is now ''proud'' to be the owner of two rescue dogs.
The 37-year-old actress adopted her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Chance in 2014, and later added Jack Russell and terrier mix Frankie to her family.
And Olivia says bringing home the two pups has changed the way she views adoption, and she is now ''proud'' to be the owner of two rescue dogs.
She said: ''Chance and Frankie opened my eyes to the importance of dog adoption and how many amazing dogs are waiting to find their forever home. I couldn't be prouder to be the owner of two rescue dogs. Unfortunately, nearly 1.2 million healthy, adoptable dogs (about one every 13 seconds) are put down in U.S. shelters every year.''
The 'Office Christmas Party' actress adopted Chance after visiting a Cause for Paws charity event, and he was later followed by Frankie after Olivia realised he needed a ''brother''.
Speaking about her dogs, she added: ''It was November 2014 and I was backstage at Cause for Paws - a charity that brings awareness to the nearly 3.3 million rescue dogs brought into shelters every year in the US - when I met the most lovable dog in the whole world. The moment I laid my eyes on Chance, it was all over.
''Soon, I realised I had even more puppy love to go around and decided that Chance needed a brother. I started following the Instagram account for Love Leo Rescue in Santa Monica, and after seeing only the back of Frankie's head, my little Jack Russell terrier mix, I knew instantly he was supposed to be a part of our family.''
Olivia now feels so passionately about adopting rescue dogs, that she helped fund Wag!, a service which provides dog walkers, and also uses its proceeds to help feed dogs in shelters across America.
Writing for People magazine's 'I Heart My Pets' series, Olivia wrote: ''This is one of the reasons that when I was looking to expand my horizons as an entrepreneur, I chose to work with a company that works with dogs. Wag! provides on-demand dog walkers, sitters and boarders 24/7 to keep dogs across the country happy and healthy while their owners are at work or on vacation. This is great for me as sometimes my days on the set run very late and I know Frankie and Chance have excellent people to walk them and make sure they aren't lonely. When I'm on location, they stay with a Wag! boarder who spoils them the way I do.
''In fact, not only did I invest in Wag!, I joined their team by becoming the new Creative Strategist for the company.
''Another reason I love Wag! is because they work with Rescue Bank of Greater Good so that every Wag! walk feeds a shelter dog.''
