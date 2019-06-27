Olivia Munn was surprised at how ''friendly'' the people in London are, as they always said hello to her when she was walking her dogs.
The 38-year-old actress has said she couldn't believe how ''social'' people in the UK capital seem to be, as they often gather in pubs at the end of the day to talk to one another, rather than just going home.
She said: ''That's the thing that I took away. Everybody is just so social. Like everybody wants to get together. A lot of the times I feel like, especially in LA, people get done with work and want to go home right away and they don't want to talk to anybody else, and if you want to go see them you have to go to their house.
''In New York you have a lot more people just hanging out more and walking around, but really in London everybody goes and hangs out at a pub. And if you're walking by, they're so friendly. Like they're just ... They really just are open to everybody.''
And the 'Dark Phoenix' actress says people were especially kind to her when she was out for walks with her dogs.
She added: ''When I walked my dogs, people would always stop and say hi, so it was really easy just to ... you know, everybody's just so friendly. Maybe it's because they're in a pub, drinking it back. But either way they were very friendly to me and my dogs.''
Olivia also revealed the British public have taught her not to complain.
Speaking to People Now, 'The Predator' star said: ''One of the things I thought was so fascinating was [the British] just won't complain. They just kind of bury it deep down inside. People don't complain about the restaurants, nobody says anything bad. Like if you get bad service nobody says anything, [they] just kind of bury it.''
