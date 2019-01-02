Olivia Munn was spotted looking cosy with her rumoured new boyfriend Tucker Roberts on New Year's Eve (31.12.18).

The Hollywood actress celebrated the turn off the year alongside Tucker - who is the president of Philadelphia Fusion, a professional Overwatch e-sports team - at famed manager Scooter Braun's party.

At one point in the evening, Olivia - who previously dated sports star Aaron Rodgers - was seen sitting on the lap of her rumoured love interest, according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

Tucker was also seen with his arms around the 38-year-old actress.

However, the duo - who were also recently seen together in Los Angeles - have so far remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted to taking dating advice from fellow Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, likening him to a ''big brother''.

She said that Jamie gave her a big confidence boost with his dating tips when she was ''feeling depressed'' over a guy at a party.

Olivia shared: ''I'm on one side of this party and he's on the other side, talking to different girls and stuff, and I'm feeling so depressed. I decided to leave early, and then Jamie stops me and he's like, 'Where are you going? Is he the reason you're leaving?'

''He didn't do anything wrong. I really want him to be my boyfriend, but I don't think that's what he wants. I'm just gonna go home.

''He's [Jamie's] like, 'Go home. I'm going to call you later and if you don't pick up, I'm going to leave you a voicemail!''

Olivia swiftly left the bash and went home and received a ''sweet'' voicemail from Jamie.

She recalled: ''He left a voicemail and said, 'Did you come out here to be somebody's girlfriend? No! Did you come out here to be somebody's wife? No! Did you come out here just to date this guy? No! Did you come out here to be an actress? Yes!'

'''Don't you ever, let me see you cry about some guy like that ever again! Don't you ever let some other guy make you feel like that ever again!'''