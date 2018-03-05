Olivia Munn had her eggs frozen ''years ago'' after seeking advice from her close friend Kim Kardashian West.
The 37-year-old actress turned to her friend - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven weeks, with husband Kanye West - ''years ago'' for advice on preserving her fertility, and not only did the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star gave her all the information she needed, she also recommended her own doctor for professional help.
Olivia said: ''I wanted to freeze my eggs and I hit her up and she broke down everything about it. She broke it down, and I went to her doctors.''
The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress was originally just ''debating'' whether or not to freeze her eggs, but ultimately decided to do so and she believes it's something ''every woman'' should do.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday (04.03.18), she said: ''I was like, 'Well, there's no reason to, but I wanted to.' I think every woman should, honestly.
''Later on, when women are going through in vitro it's hard because you are just scrambling to get some eggs. I was able to just store a ton.''
And it isn't just fertility questions that Olivia looks to Kim for answers on, as she admitted her pal is the ''most knowledgeable'' on all issues out of all her friends.
She said: ''Kim and I have been friends for a long time. A really long time.
''I'm so proud of everything that's she's done. She's a really, really good human being.
''Honestly, out of all of my girlfriends she is the most knowledgeable. If you want to know about anything, she's the girl. Truly.''
But despite their closeness, the 'Predator' actress hasn't yet met Kim's new baby daughter, who was born to a surrogate in January, though she's hoping that will change in the next few days.
Asked if she's met Chicago yet, she said: ''No, not yet. I've been travelling and busy. I'm going to try to find her this week.''
