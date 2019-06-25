Olivia Munn fell ill as a result of the Time's Up movement.

The 39-year-old actress was one of six women who accused director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and assault in 2017 and the following year, she spoke up and reported a 'Predator' co-star who was a registered sex offender.

And the stress of the situation led to her suffering a full body rash and undergoing a biopsy and other tests, with doctors initially believing she had autoimmune condition Lupus before attributing her symptoms to being a physical manifestation of the pent-up feelings she was experiencing, largely due to frustration over the direction the campaign was taking.

She told Women's Health magazine: ''One of the things that stresses me out more than anything is how do we do right by [the silence breakers]?

''It's infuriating. We can't tell stories about people and then not care about them. You can pretend to be a real-life hero in movies and TV shows and on Instagram, but the real advocates are the ones who stand beside the people who make a difference in the world.''

The 'Rook' actress is now doing her best to take care of herself with meditation, but she didn't find it easy.

She said: ''I tried so hard [to meditate] for years.

''The tough thing for me about meditating is thinking, Am I doing it right? Did I do this for nothing? Do I have to start all over? My brain begins to spin.''

Olivia then came across the Muse headband, which uses an EEG device to sense brain activity and translate it into guided meditation sounds, and has found it vital.

She said: ''''When you're thinking of nothing at all, you get bird chirps. It's like a little video game for me.''