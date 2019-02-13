Olivia Munn won't feature in the 'X-Men' sequel.

The 38-year-old actress portrayed mutant superheroine Psylocke in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse', but she has confirmed her martial artist alter-ego won't be returning to the franchise this time as she was busy filming scenes for Shane Black's sci-fi thriller 'The Predator' when 'Dark Phoenix' was being made.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I can't say anything because last time I said a little bit they sent me a note. But I'm not in it.

''I was filming 'Predator' at the time so there wasn't time for me to film it and so I'm not in it. I will tell you guys.''

'Dark Phoenix', helmed by Simon Kinberg, is set to hit screens in June.

It's one of three 'X-Men' related films including last year's 'Deadpool 2' and teen-orientated 'The New Mutants', which will be released later this year.

The cast includes Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Evan Peters, and Kodi Smit-McPhee who have reprised their roles from the last 'X-Men' movie.

Jessica Chastain and Lamar Johnson both joined the cast as well.

The film is believed to take place in the 1990s and will be inspired by 'The Dark Phoenix Saga', the most popular X-Men story of all time.

Meanwhile, Nicholas - who stars as Beast - recently admitted to having more creative freedom whilst working on the latest film.

The actor said: ''The really beautiful thing about this last film is that [writer and director] Kim Berger has given me somewhere nice and new to experiment and go with the character. Which is cool.''