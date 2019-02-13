Olivia Munn's mutant alter-ego Psylocke is not returning for 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.
Olivia Munn won't feature in the 'X-Men' sequel.
The 38-year-old actress portrayed mutant superheroine Psylocke in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse', but she has confirmed her martial artist alter-ego won't be returning to the franchise this time as she was busy filming scenes for Shane Black's sci-fi thriller 'The Predator' when 'Dark Phoenix' was being made.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I can't say anything because last time I said a little bit they sent me a note. But I'm not in it.
''I was filming 'Predator' at the time so there wasn't time for me to film it and so I'm not in it. I will tell you guys.''
'Dark Phoenix', helmed by Simon Kinberg, is set to hit screens in June.
It's one of three 'X-Men' related films including last year's 'Deadpool 2' and teen-orientated 'The New Mutants', which will be released later this year.
The cast includes Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Evan Peters, and Kodi Smit-McPhee who have reprised their roles from the last 'X-Men' movie.
Jessica Chastain and Lamar Johnson both joined the cast as well.
The film is believed to take place in the 1990s and will be inspired by 'The Dark Phoenix Saga', the most popular X-Men story of all time.
Meanwhile, Nicholas - who stars as Beast - recently admitted to having more creative freedom whilst working on the latest film.
The actor said: ''The really beautiful thing about this last film is that [writer and director] Kim Berger has given me somewhere nice and new to experiment and go with the character. Which is cool.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...