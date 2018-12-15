Olivia Munn has encouraged her fans to donate to their local animal shelter over the festive season, because they're ''more in need'' at this time of year.
The 38-year-old actress is known for her love of animals, especially her pet pooches Frankie and Chance, and has said that animal shelters are ''more in need'' over the Christmas period, so any spare change her fans have would be much appreciated at their local shelter.
Olivia teamed up with dog walking app Wag! - for whom she is an ambassador - to deliver much needed supplies to shelter dogs in need as part of their Wag! for Good program, and posted about the charitable deed on Twitter.
She wrote: ''Stopped by @ktlaENT today to talk @WagWalking shelter donations for the holidays. If you have extra dog toys/beds/leashes or even old linens and towels, please donate them to your local animal shelter. During the holidays shelters are more in need so any help matters! #wagforgood (sic)''
The 'X-Men Apocalypse' star has previously spoken about her love for animals, and also urged people to adopt pets from shelters rather than buying them.
Speaking in April this year, she said: ''I think it's so important to adopt pets instead of buying them from a pet store or from breeders, because there are so many dogs and cats and animals that are waiting for their forever home. They're just sitting there waiting, and they're needing someone to come and love them and bring them into their home.''
Meanwhile, Olivia was left feeling ''defensive'' earlier this year when her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Chance was accused of peeing on someone, when he was in fact just lifting up his leg as a sign that he was enjoying being scratched.
She said: ''Chance loves his leg scratched, so he does this thing where he lifts his leg, and it looks like he's peeing on you. They have this shot of Chance and he's lifting his leg. It looks like he's about to pee on the greeter.
''I felt that was the only time I can think of, besides having to say 'I'm not dating my friend's ex,' is when I had to say to the world, 'My dog wasn't trying to pee on someone ... No, no, he was just asking for a scratch.' I felt so defensive.''
