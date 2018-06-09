Hollywood actress Olivia Munn has revealed she's been dealing with ''anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression'' for most of her adult life.
The 37-year-old actress has opened up about her personal struggles on Instagram following the death of TV chef Anthony Bourdain, who died aged 61 after committing suicide in a hotel in France.
In a lengthy post - which is accompanied by a list of international suicide hotlines - Olivia wrote: ''I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life. 10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven't felt the dark depths of depression in about a decade. But before that, thoughts of suicide crossed my mind more than a few times. For those who don't understand depression, when someone is in that place it's not because they want to die... it's because the ongoing, relentless darkness is too painful to endure anymore. (sic)''
The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress subsequently urged anyone who is feeling low to speak to speak someone about their troubles.
Her post continued: ''You don't have to suffer from anxiety and depression to feel that low. Something very sad or traumatic can happen to you just once to bring about that feeling of despair. But please listen to me- from someone who is telling you that she's been where you are- when I say that SUICIDE IS NOT THE RIGHT CHOICE. [love heart emoji]
''Here is a list of the international suicide prevention numbers. Please don't hesitate. A phone call could change everything. Even if you think you don't want to get involved or don't want your friend to be mad at you or if you're the one suffering and don't want to be talked out of it or feel insecure about asking for help. Those are temporary consequences. With suicide, there's no do-overs. Please try every single option you can before making a choice that cannot be undone. (sic)''
