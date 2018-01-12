Olivia Munn mocked Mark Wahlberg at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday (11.01.18).

The 37-year-old actress presented the ceremony from Santa Monica's Barker Hanger and in a funny skit with Niecy Nash titled 'Toast to the Good Guys', they praised men working in Hollywood for being ''regular human beings''.

To kick off the sketch, Olivia said: ''At this time, my friend Niecy Nash and I would like to make a toast to all the good guys in Hollywood.

''I'd like to raise a glass to that studio executive who had me meet him in the studio conference room, instead of his actual hotel room.''

Niecy replied: ''Yes, yes! Congratulations for doing what you're supposed to do!

''And here's to the male casting directors who didn't ever say anything derogatory to me in an audition.''

Olivia quipped: ''Hey, way to be regular human beings, guys! Good job!

''Oh, and I'd also like to thank that famous actor who didn't treat me with c**p after I said I didn't want to drinks with him after the show. What a guy, huh?''

Her pal replied: ''Wow! See, that's what I'm talkin' about.''

The duo then turned their attention to last weekend's Golden Globes, which saw the male winners criticised for not speaking out about the Time's Up anti-harassment campaign, unlike many of the females on the podium.

Niecy said: ''I want to say this quickly. Thank you to all of the men for speaking up at the Golden Globes and joining our sisters...''

But Olivia interrupted and said: ''Actually, sorry, sorry. They really didn't say much, there.''

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star then concluded the sketch by taking a swipe at Mark, following reports he received over $1.5 million for reshoots on 'All the Money in the World' after Christopher Plummer replaced disgraced Kevin Spacey, while his co-star Michelle Williams was given a per diem of $80 a day.

She said: ''I do want to say, by the way, thank you to the producers for paying us the same amount of money and Mark Wahlberg a million dollars. He took a pay cut, so it's really nice and generous of him. Thank you so much.''