Olivia Munn has joined the cast of History channel show 'Six', which focuses on the operations of a NAVY Seal squad.
Olivia Munn has been cast in new Navy SEAL drama 'Six'.
The 37-year-old actress is to play the character Gina, who is described as being a ruthless and smart CIA operative who has risen through the ranks to become an Operations Officer, in the new season of the History channel drama.
It will be Olivia's first major TV role since she appeared in 'The Newsroom' back in 2014.
Olivia will star alongside Walton Goggins and Barry Sloane in the 10-episode series which will resume production in Vancouver, Canada, this month.
This is the first major new role Olivia has taken on since she split from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in April, amid claims she had sparked a rift between him and his family.
However, she has wrapped production on three upcoming movies.
Olivia has finished recording her voice part for animated adventure
'The LEGO Ninjago Movie' and she has completed all of her scenes for sci-fi action flick 'The Predator' and female-led heist 'Ocean's Eight'.
