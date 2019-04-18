Olivia Munn has joined a new romantic comedy, 'Love, Wedding, Repeat', and also a drama movie, 'The Gateway'.
Olivia Munn has joined 'Love, Wedding, Repeat'.
The 38-year-old actress will play the female lead in the romantic comedy, which has been written by and will be directed by Dean Craig.
According to Deadline, Munn will play a character called Dina, a love interest for Jack, who is helping his sister Hayley plan the perfect wedding when he unexpectedly reunites with Dina, and one tiny table seating change will lead to hilarious and disastrous consequences.
Production on the motion picture will begin in Rome on May 6th.
And Munn looks to be busy in 2019 as she has also been cast as the female lead character in social drama movie 'The Gateway'.
Michele Civetta will direct the movie, which touches on the US prison system and has family themes.
Andrew Levitas and Stephen Israel will produce the film, which will see the actress play Dhalia, a woman who has a social worker, Parker Jode, assigned to look after her and her daughter Ashley while the youngster's father is serving a seven-year prison sentence.
But when he is released from jail early, their lives are turned upside down.
While she looks set to be busy with a couple of films in the pipeline, one movie Munn will not feature in is 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.
She portrayed mutant superheroine Psylocke in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse', but she has confirmed her martial artist alter-ego won't be returning to the franchise for the next movie.
She recently said: ''I can't say anything because last time I said a little bit they sent me a note. But I'm not in it.
''I was filming 'Predator' at the time so there wasn't time for me to film it and so I'm not in it. I will tell you guys.''
