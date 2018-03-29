Olivia Munn has returned home from shooting 'Predator' but has contracted food poisoning.
The 37-year-old star has been busy shooting 'Predator' in Vancouver earlier this week, and though she was happy to return home to Los Angeles, the actress has had to take to bed as she's ill.
She posted a picture of herself in bed on her Instagram story on Tuesday (28.03.18) which had the caption: ''Back home (green tick emoji). Food poisoning (two green tick emojis).''
Meanwhile, Olivia recently revealed she had had her eggs frozen on the advice of Kim Kardashian West.
The 'Magic Mike' actress turned to her friend - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, two months, with husband Kanye West - ''years ago'' for advice on preserving her fertility, and not only did the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star gave her all the information she needed, she also recommended her own doctor for professional help.
Olivia said: ''I wanted to freeze my eggs and I hit her up and she broke down everything about it. She broke it down, and I went to her doctors.''
The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress was originally just ''debating'' whether or not to freeze her eggs, but ultimately decided to do so and she believes it's something ''every woman'' should do.
She said: ''I was like, 'Well, there's no reason to, but I wanted to.' I think every woman should, honestly.
''Later on, when women are going through in vitro it's hard because you are just scrambling to get some eggs. I was able to just store a ton.''
And it isn't just fertility questions that Olivia looks to Kim for answers on, as she admitted her pal is the ''most knowledgeable'' on all issues out of all her friends.
She said: ''Kim and I have been friends for a long time. A really long time.
''I'm so proud of everything that's she's done. She's a really, really good human being.
''Honestly, out of all of my girlfriends she is the most knowledgeable. If you want to know about anything, she's the girl. Truly.''
