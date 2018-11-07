Olivia Munn has revealed that Jamie Foxx gave her the ''sweetest'' advice ''at a party'' when she was having man trouble.
Olivia Munn received the ''sweetest advice'' from Jamie Foxx when she was having man trouble.
The 38-year-old actress has revealed that Foxx, 50, is like a ''big brother'' to her and gave her a big confidence boost with his dating tips when she was ''feeling depressed'' over a guy at a party.
Speaking on E!'s 'Busy Tonight' with Busy Philipps, Olivia said: ''He became a big brother to me immediately. He's been such a great friend.''
Without naming anyone, Olivia added: ''I was official, but I was waiting for him to say it. But, it wasn't going to happen. I'm on one side of this party and he's on the other side, talking to different girls and stuff, and I'm feeling so depressed. I decided to leave early, and then Jamie stops me and he's like, 'Where are you going? Is he the reason you're leaving?'
''He didn't do anything wrong. I really want him to be my boyfriend, but I don't think that's what he wants. I'm just gonna go home.
''He's [Jamie's] like, 'Go home. I'm going to call you later and if you don't pick up, I'm going to leave you a voicemail!' ''
The 'Predator' star swiftly left the bash and went home and received a ''sweet'' voicemail from Foxx which she listened too ''the next morning'' telling her to put herself and her career first rather than some guy.
She added: ''The next morning, I got a call from Jamie. He left a voicemail and said, 'Did you come out here to be somebody's girlfriend? No! Did you come out here to be somebody's wife? No! Did you come out here just to date this guy? No! Did you come out here to be an actress? Yes!'
'''Don't you ever, let me see you cry about some guy like that ever again! Don't you ever let some other guy make you feel like that ever again!'''
''It was so sweet. He was just so earnest. He was like, 'I never want to see you let any man make you feel that small again.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...