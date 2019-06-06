Olivia Munn was left feeling ''worthless'' after a bad break-up.

The 38-year-old actress admitted she didn't realise she was ''walking on eggshells'' during the romance and the toxic relationship left her not in a ''good place''.

Speaking on 'Naked With Catt Sadler', she said: ''We had been in calm waters for a long time, it's always calm waters. And then all of a sudden the boat capsized...

''I think a lot of women and men who are in relationships are like this where, you know, you're just walking on eggshells and you're just happy anytime it's just like you can breathe a little bit, even though you don't realise that you have, you know, a cinder block on your chest the whole time. You're taking in little sips of air.

''And so, when it capsized, I was still in the emotional place that I had been in for those years, which wasn't a good place. And then when you do go through something like that you do truly feel worthless.''

Olivia also admitted she turned down valuable career opportunities at the request of her then-partner.

She said: ''I had an opportunity to go on Broadway and I turned that down. I had an opportunity to go to Australia to film. And he said, 'No, don't do it.' And I was [like], 'OK,'

''... And that was easy for me to do. That was so easy for me to say, 'No.' It felt good and bad to put myself second and put somebody else first.''

The 'Predator' star - who has previously dated Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick and was most recently linked to gamer Tucker Roberts - eventually got through her heartbreak and is now so happy with her life, she doesn't know if she'll ever want to settle down with another guy.

She said: ''I am so happy in my life right now and I don't think I will ever get married or have children, unless somebody comes around that's so amazing...

''I already feel like I'm actually in a happy ending.... Like, I don't know what a guy can bring, honestly. I do not know. What are you bringing? 'Cause I have so much more fun with my girlfriends.

''And I love my work and I love being an activist and using my voice. I have my dogs who are just so cuddly. And, you know, they make great vibrators and a lot of them are USB charged now. You don't have to scramble around for batteries.''