Olivia Munn is ''doing well'' following her split from Aaron Rodgers.

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star split from the Green Bay Packers quarterback earlier this month but reportedly knew it was ''on the rocks'' for the past few months.

A source said: ''Olivia knew that the relationship was on the rocks the past few months. It didn't feel good anymore and they should have split up a few months ago.

''They were holding on to this idea of their relationship, even though they knew a breakup was bound to happen.

''Olivia is not going to settle till she feels like this is the man she will end up with. Her eyes are open and she is very open to dating. She is good!''

And the break up wasn't easy on Aaron either.

An insider told E! News: ''[He] loved her and the breakup was not easy. The line of women he can choose from is endless but he is a pretty picky dude, especially at the level he's at now.''

Olivia and Aaron split up in April and are thought to have remained ''close''.

A source shared: ''They have amicably ended their relationship of three years. [The couple] remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.''

The news came as a shock to fans as Olivia had recently insisted she was ''really happy'' with the NFL player, despite denying any possible engagement rumours.

She said in November: ''I'm really happy, things are good.''

Although when asked how she deals with constant rumours she is getting engaged, she added: ''I think you only deal with that when it actually happens.''

And a source previously suggested Olivia was the reason for Aaron's feud with his family, claiming his relatives don't trust the 36-year-old actress.

The insider explained: ''Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse. When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.''