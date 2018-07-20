Olivia Munn has slammed ''crazy'' Samantha Markle.

The 38-year-old actress wants her 'Predator' director Shane Black to rekindle his romance with the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister because she thinks he could ''calm down'' her ''angry'' public outbursts against the former 'Suits' star and her new husband, Prince Harry.

She said: ''Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister.

''That is amazing. Shane Black and Samantha Markle. I think we should reunite them.

''I think she's single, I think he's single. He could be Prince Harry's brother-in-law. Who doesn't want to make that happen? And maybe Samantha would calm down. She's real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press.''

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress insists she could never follow in Meghan's footsteps and give up her career for love.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't want to give up my career. I want my friends to marry princes. When you're a royal, you have to give things up.''

Olivia's comments came a few days after Samantha's latest outburst against her regal sibling.

Taking to her Twitter account after she saw pictures of the royal couple visiting a London exhibition on Nelson Mandela, Samantha tweeted: ''Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father!

''How can you be so cold and look in the mirror? Harry? I guess I was right. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I'm holding you responsible, Meg.''

Her cruel words came just days after Meghan's father said he was heartbroken that he hadn't spoken to his daughter since before she joined the royal family in May.

He said: ''If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land - I want to see my daughter. I'm thinking about it. I don't care whether she is p***** off at me or not. I'm not going to wave flags and make a fool of my­self. I'd find a hotel room and try to reach them ... My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile - this is a pained smile. That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me. I think she's under too much pressure.''