Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have split.

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback have reportedly called time on their three-year relationship, but it is said to be an ''amicable'' split and their pair are thought to have remained ''close''.

A source told People magazine: ''They have amicably ended their relationship of three years. [The couple] remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.''

The news comes after Olivia, 36, insisted she was ''really happy'' with the NFL player, despite denying any possible engagement rumours.

She said in November when asked about her relationship: ''I'm really happy, things are good.''

Although when asked how she deals with constant rumours she is getting engaged, she added: ''I think you only deal with that when it actually happens.''

The 'Office Christmas Party' actress also recently penned a letter to fans of Aaron's football team after the Packers' heart-breaking loss against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game denied the team a shot at the Super Bowl.

She said: ''So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far.

''Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.''

Meanwhile, a source previously suggested Olivia was the reason 33-year-old Aaron's feud with his family, claiming his relatives don't trust the 'Magic Mike' actress.

The insider explained: ''Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse.

''When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.''