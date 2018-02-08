Olivia Culpo's involvement with this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is stopping her from spending Valentine's Day with her boyfriend.

The 25-year-old beauty is one of the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue Rookies, but she's revealed that her professional duties with stop her from being with boyfriend Danny Amendola on the big day.

She shared: ''I'm doing my Sports Illustrated media week during Valentine's Day, so I'm going to be working which is a huge bummer.

''But I'm hoping to go away before Valentine's Day to kind of make up for it.''

Despite her frustration, Olivia is thrilled to be chosen as one of the iconic magazine's newest stars.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she explained: ''I'm really honoured to be amongst such great company.

''A lot of the women in that category do so much more than just model. They're business women, and I've admired them for a long time, so it's great.''

The new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features a section called 'In Her Own Words', which is designed to help empower women.

And Olivia has insisted it's a welcome addition to the publication.

She said: ''I think it's really exciting. I hope that these pictures can speak more than past photos have for Sports Illustrated.

''They literally have a message, and it'll start a conversation because of that.''

This comes shortly after Olivia admitted she was filling a long-held dream by posing for Sports Illustrated.

She recently wrote on Instagram: ''Today has been an absolute dream come true!!! I can't believe I am a 2018 sports illustrated rookie! This has been a goal of mine for my entire career and it is something that I have worked towards for years. I can't wait for you all to see the final product from this shoot - It is unlike any other project. Today truly reminded me that hard work and perseverance can pay off in such a huge way. (sic)''