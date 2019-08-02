Olivia Culpo opened up about her own mental health struggles to help others.

The 27-year-old model bared all on social media recently, admitting there was a time where she was left ''mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt'' and she hopes opening up about how she feels will make others feel confident to share their own stories too.

She told Access Hollywood: ''I think if we all did that it would actually make a huge difference for people in general. Then, you can turn your really bad experiences that we all go through into something that can genuinely help other people. I knew I was making myself vulnerable and I didn't really know what the outcome would be, but I don't regret it at all, and the feedback I got was really overwhelming to me and I'm glad that I can help people.''

In the original post, Olivia confessed she kept up appearances on social media, despite feeling so down about herself.

She said: ''I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn't sleep, and couldn't eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great. I was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically. The feeling of despair is a relatable one, so I feel a responsibility to anyone else going through something difficult to say that it's ok to not be ok ... I have my appetite back and am treating my body correctly. We're all too familiar with the 'highlight REEL' of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it's not always as amazing as it seems. (sic)''