Olivia Culpo uses fashion to convey her emotions.

The 25-year-old model has teamed up with fashion website Revolve to create a capsule clothing collection and the former Miss Universe admitted she was excited to announce the fashion line because she has used fashion as a form of ''self-expression'' since she was little.

Posting a sneak peak of her wearing an outfit from the collection which launched March 28 - titled MARLED X OLIVIA CULPO - on her Instagram page, she said: ''Tomorrow. I've always thought of fashion as an expression of self. Ever since I was little I used my clothing as a way to show how I was feeling inside without necessarily saying anything. Telling a story, my story. Fashion, like any art, gives our emotions and inner mood a voice, a language and a form so that it can be understood and shared.''

The brunette beauty was inspired by the concept of girl power when designing the range of clothes - made up of 13 pieces, ranging from frilled trousers and jumpsuits, to brightly coloured jumpers and dresses - because she wants women to be ''respected'' in their fashion choices.

She continued: ''In particular with this line I'm really excited about the concept of ''grl pwr.'' I am still learning the importance of self love on a daily basis and I think we can all struggle with understanding our self worth. This past year I have been inspired by the strength, courage, and inner beauty of so many women who showcased their deep passion to be heard and respected. This passion encourages me to constantly work toward finding my own power, both as a woman and as a human being. When that power is shared and recognized within us all, it gets even stronger. Now that is GRL PWR! (sic)''