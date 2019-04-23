Olivia Culpo used to over-exfoliate her skin and get breakouts.

The 26-year-old model has opened up about her evening ritual and admitted that she used to suffer from spots on one side of her cheek until A-list skincare guru Dr. Barbara Sturm advised her to stop scrubbing her face ''daily''.

She said: ''[I use] the Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser [$75] which is my favourite. She recommended this for me because I was getting these breakouts on one side of my cheek. I told her I was using these products with bees and trying to exfoliate every single day and she noticed that I was actually over-exfoliating.

It's really fun too, it's lightweight because it's powder.

''See? There's more make-up. That's why I do this and the wipe, because I want to be sure I get everything off, especially before bed.''

And the brunette beauty swears by coconut oil and Neutrogena towelettes to help get rid of her make-up before bed and ''hydrate'' her complexion.

She told US Harper's Bazaar's 'Go To Bed With Me' series: ''I start my night time routine with one of my favourite products, these are Neutrogena Make-Up Remover towelettes [$8.99], you can wash your face and then use these wipes and you'll be surprised with how much more comes off, and it also hydrates the skin which I love.

''If I ever need a little extra love for my eye make-up, I use a wipe and dip it in coconut oil, it works so well to get any stubborn mascara, or anything you're really trying to get off.''

Olivia also swears by La Mer and rich face masks to give her skin an extra boost because she suffers from breakouts when she is ''dehydrated''.

She continued: ''I'm going to use a very hydrating Skin Design [$105] balm mask, it's extremely hydrating, in addition I use the La Mer renewal oil.

''I find that when I'm breaking out, contrary to popular belief it's not because my skin is super oily, it's because my skin is really dehydrated. So my pores are acting up and they're not cooperating with life, airplanes, and lack of sleep.''