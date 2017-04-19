Olivia Culpo has teased she is working on ''something exciting''.

The 24-year-old actress and model has teased she could be launching a new fashion line or shoe capsule, as she shared a cryptic post on social media, which saw her surrounded by various shoes and sandals.

The brunette beauty posted a picture on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the site for 24 hours, of her hiding behind a Nike cap with an array of footwear products sprawled around her.

The 'The Other Woman' star shared the picture, which was captioned: ''Working on something exciting today. I'll be announcing it tomorrow (sic)'' alongside a string of trainer emojis.

The American star also shared a picture of herself on the photo-sharing site of her wearing a white bardot top, with black high-waisted leather trousers and trainers, whilst her hair was pinned up in a loose and messy bun to further tease the exciting news of an upcoming project.

Although she has yet to unveil any more details about her secret project, she has revealed she has been shooting the campaign.

She captioned the upload: ''Back in LA today shooting something exciting today that I'll be announcing tomorrow!! (sic).''

Meanwhile Olivia, who has been dating the New England Patriots American footballer Daniel Amendola since May last year, has revealed she gives her beau tips on how to walk on the catwalk.

Speaking previously about the dark-haired hunk's first fashion venture, Olivia - who was crowned Miss USA in 2012 - said: ''He said, 'Where should I look? Should I look at you? I was like 'No, don't look at anybody. Look straight ahead. Listen to the music. Think of a mantra that kind of resonates in your head with what you see the collection as.'''